Indianapolis Colts logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Indianapolis Colts just announced they are placing tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 game. This means both players are sidelined for a minimum of four games, a real gut punch for the team.

Alie-Cox’s Blocking Role Will Be Missed

Mo Alie-Cox has primarily been a crucial blocking presence for the Colts this season. While his receiving stats might not jump off the page, with only four catches for 31 yards and one touchdown, his on-field impact is clearly in the trenches, working alongside Tyler Warren. Now, Drew Ogletree is stepping up as the primary blocking option next to Warren, with Pharaoh Brown providing some depth. If they need more pass-catching, Will Mallory brings that presence. It’s never easy losing a dedicated blocker like that, especially when you are trying to establish the run game.

Davis-Gaither Leaves a Leadership Void on Defense

This is a big one. Akeem Davis-Gaither has been the guy wearing the “green dot” for the Colts’ defense when he’s healthy, meaning he’s calling the plays and communicating with the coaching staff on the field. That’s a massive responsibility. In eight games this season, he’s stacked up 67 total tackles and added two quarterback pressures, showing his impact all over the field. Now, rookie CJ Allen has to shoulder that green dot responsibility, which is a huge ask for a first-year player. Losing your defensive play-caller for a month, minimum, before a Week 10 clash? That is going to test their cohesion big time.

The Colts are heading into their Week 10 game down two significant contributors. They will need Ogletree, Brown, Mallory, and rookie CJ Allen to step up immediately if they want to keep things rolling. This isn’t just about replacing bodies, it’s about replacing specific roles and leadership.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.