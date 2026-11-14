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Don Willard, an NFL official typically working the sidelines as a side judge, is set to make NFL history this Sunday in Week 10, pulling double duty as the referee for two full NFL matchups in a single day.

The FAA Ground Stop That Blew Up Week 10

So, why the mad scramble? The NFL, like so many others, got slammed by a nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday. That meant the league had to do some serious shuffling when it came to their officiating crews for this weekend. When the dust settled on all that chaos, Don Willard’s name was at the top of the list for this unprecedented assignment.

Two Games, One Referee. Seriously.

Willard, who usually works as a side judge, is being pressed into double duty as a referee for both matchups. His Sunday kicks off with the Miami – Indianapolis game at 1 p.m. ET. Then, he has to travel to the Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game, which has an 8:20 p.m. ET start time on NBC. The man’s legs will be doing a lot of work over at least 120 minutes of football, and you can only hope the NFL provides him with a driver.

This isn’t just a busy day, it’s an endurance test for an NFL official. All eyes will be on Don Willard to see how he handles this unprecedented double duty, shaping up to be one of the most talked-about stories of Week 10.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.