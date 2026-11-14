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Tyler Goodson is officially on injured reserve for the Cowboys, a brutal blow that means he is out for at least the next four games. This move, announced Saturday, comes right before a massive matchup on Sunday against the 49ers, forcing Dallas to scramble their depth chart. Goodson had been dealing with knee and ankle injuries, and the team made it clear earlier this week he would miss multiple weeks. Now we know it is a minimum of four.

The Backfield Scramble

With Goodson sidelined, the Cowboys had to act fast to fill the void in their running back rotation. They elevated Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad to the active roster. He will now join Javonte Williams in the backfield for Sunday’s game, taking on an immediate, elevated role. It is a tough spot for the team, losing a key piece of their offensive game plan just hours before a critical division showdown. How Abanikanda and Williams handle the load will be a huge story to watch.

Shaking Up the Depth Chart Across the Board

Goodson’s IR placement was just one piece of a flurry of roster activity for Dallas. They also elevated cornerback Derion Kendrick for Sunday’s game, bolstering their secondary. This move is particularly important because starting cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland are both currently listed as questionable for the 49ers game. You cannot underestimate the impact those kinds of uncertainties have on a defensive game plan, especially against a team like San Francisco. On top of that, the Cowboys waived defensive end Tyrus Wheat, signed tight end James Mitchell off the practice squad, and activated defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve. It is a serious shake-up across multiple position groups as they prepare for a Sunday battle.

All eyes will be on the Cowboys as they host the 49ers this Sunday, navigating these sudden and significant roster changes. Can the new additions step up and fill the gaps, or will these last-minute adjustments prove too much to overcome? We will find out soon enough.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.