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Wales just pulled off one of the greatest upsets in rugby history, beating the mighty New Zealand All Blacks 35-28 in Cardiff on Saturday. This wasn’t just any win, it smashed a 73-year curse, finally ending a brutal 34-match losing streak against the effectively top-ranked team in the world.

No One Saw This Coming (Except Wales, Maybe?)

Seriously, nobody. Former captain Sam Warburton called it “one of the greatest Wales wins of all time,” and he was right there with us. Bookmakers were giving Wales 30-1 odds during the week! The All Blacks, after South Africa’s tension-filled loss to France, were basically the top dogs globally, so you know the hype was real. For generations, fans have asked “can Wales beat the All Blacks again?”, not “when.” This losing run has been a millstone, man. Even the legendary ’70s team couldn’t do it, and Warburton himself, part of one of Wales’ most successful eras, lost all five of his meetings with them. But on Saturday, the Principality Stadium was pure joy and relief, with the stadium ringing to “Yma O Hyd” long after the final whistle.

A Defensive Masterclass that Stunned the World

Warburton didn’t mince words, calling it “one of the most heroic defensive performances I have ever seen.” Yeah, the All Blacks had made changes, but that doesn’t take away from what Wales brought. Dafydd Jenkins, get this, he equaled the world record for tackles in a Test match. Talk about a brick wall! All Blacks’ Barrett even said *they* ran into a Welsh brick wall. Commentator Huw Llywelyn Davies, who watched the *last* win in 1953 as an eight-year-old, thought he’d never see it again, not unless he lived to 100! He felt that, considering Welsh rugby’s recent struggles, a win this decade was out of reach, but “the way we matched them physically was incredible.” Dan Biggar summed it up: “This is not a day for analysis, it’s just to celebrate being Welsh.” He called it “probably the biggest shock in world rugby since Japan beat South Africa in the 2015 World Cup.” Think about that for a second.

The Curse is Broken: What Happens Now?

Seventy-three years. Winston Churchill was prime minister when Wales last beat New Zealand in 1953. Queen Elizabeth II had just had her coronation. Imagine the weight of that history. There were close calls, sure, like one-point defeats in 1978 and 2004, the 1978 loss infamously thanks to Andy Haden’s dive for a match-winning penalty. Even turning to *four* New Zealand coaches, Sir Graham Henry, Steve Hansen, Gatland, and Wayne Pivac, couldn’t break the spell for Wales. None of them could beat the land of their birth. So there’s gotta be an extra layer of satisfaction that it was a Welshman, Steve Tandy, who finally masterminded this long-awaited victory. It’s a truly magical day for Welsh rugby, a moment etched into history.

What does this mean? It means the question isn’t “can Wales beat the All Blacks again?” anymore. It’s “who’s next?” This win, after a 73-year wait, after all the cheating, national scandals, and pure sporting drama, has finally given Wales rugby a new story to tell, and everyone is watching to see how this incredible confidence boost fuels them forward.

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Originally reported by BBC Sport.