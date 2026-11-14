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Cody Rhodes hit the internet with CM Punk’s wild wish list for Team USA at Survivor Series, and a WWE Hall of Famer immediately chimed in. It all went down after Friday night’s SmackDown, where Punk handed Rhodes a piece of paper loaded with his suggestions for the upcoming elimination match squad. Rhodes didn’t waste any time, dropping a photo of that list right on X for the world to see.

Punk’s Hilarious “Es Gee Tee” Callout

Among Punk’s recommendations, one name stood out with a hilarious twist: “Es Gee Tee Slaughter.” Yeah, you read that right, “Es Gee Tee.” This wasn’t just some random typo. Punk was throwing back to a viral moment from over the summer. Remember that video where WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton opened a pack of Topps cards and, when she got to Sgt. Slaughter, mispronounced “Sgt.” as “Es Gee Tee”? Pure gold. It was a classic Punk move, a subtle jab that only true fans would catch, and it immediately set the internet ablaze.

Sgt. Slaughter Responds to the Call-Up

The legend himself, Sgt. Slaughter, wasn’t going to let that slide. On Saturday, he jumped into Rhodes’ post, suggesting he’d be willing to help out Team USA. You could almost feel the bewildered energy through his reply, especially about Punk’s “Es Gee Tee” spelling. Look, the man’s 78 years old and long retired from in-ring competition, so seeing him actually step into the ring for Survivor Series is a total long shot. But can you imagine the absolute chaos and leadership he’d bring if he was still in his prime? We’re talking pure dominance. For now, Team USA has Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Je’Von Evans locked in, while Team Mexico is stacked with Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Rey Fenix for that five-on-five elimination match on November 28. It’s gonna be wild, even without “Es Gee Tee.”

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.