New England Patriots logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions are squaring off Sunday, November 15, in Munich, Germany, at Allianz Arena, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET. This international matchup is a huge one for both squads, with Detroit riding a massive four-game win streak, while New England is reeling after a brutal loss.

Lions Roar Into Germany With Momentum

Detroit is on an absolute tear, hitting this game with a 6-2 record and seeking their fifth straight victory after clobbering the Miami Dolphins 19-9. They are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for second in a stacked NFC North, showing how tough that division is even with their strong start. Their offense is a top 10 unit in the league, largely thanks to Jaymyr Gibbs, who has already put up 847 yards on the ground this season. That run game is gonna be a massive challenge for New England. On defense, the Lions have seriously stepped up their game recently, allowing just 15.5 points per game over their last four contests. That’s a huge improvement from early in the season when they were giving up 423.8 yards per game in the first four weeks. However, their pass defense is still struggling, sitting near the bottom of the league by allowing 260.9 yards through the air.

Patriots Limping, Maye Struggling, Defense Embarrassed

Things are looking a lot different for the Patriots right now. They’re coming off a nightmare 45-27 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Drake Maye had a rough outing in that game, tossing three interceptions, which ties him with Justin Herbert of the winless Los Angeles Chargers for the most picks in the entire league, with 11. Yikes. New England is sitting at 2-2 in their last four games and holds second place in the AFC East. Their defense got absolutely embarrassed last week, with Christian Gonzalez reportedly having the worst game of his career. They’ve allowed the eighth most passing yards per game (231.9) this season, though they are much better against the run, ranking eighth-best with 96.7 yards allowed, just behind Detroit’s 94.1. The passing game for New England honestly pales in comparison to what the Lions are bringing. Plus, the Patriots are battling some serious injury woes. Cornerback Carlton Davis III, center/guard Ben Brown, and running back TreVeyon Henderson are all out. On top of that, nine other players are questionable, including critical guys like wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), and safety Kevin Byard III (chest). A.J. Brown has been out for two weeks, was on IR earlier this season, and only just returned to limited practice. His production in the three games he *did* play drew some serious fan criticism, and with fewer options in the run game, all eyes are gonna be on him if he even suits up.

Both Mike Vrabel and Dan Campbell are known for their aggressive play-calling, so expect a hard-nosed battle. The Lions’ top 10 offense with Jaymyr Gibbs will test the Patriots’ strong run defense. On the flip side, New England will surely try to expose Detroit’s struggling pass defense, especially with Drake Maye needing to step up his air game. This is a huge international stage for both teams, and the Patriots desperately need a bounce-back win to steady their ship, while the Lions are trying to keep their incredible streak alive.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.