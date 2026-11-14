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Aaron Rodgers insists on keeping his personal life private, but on Friday night, he made a very public move. The veteran quarterback reunited with his brother, Jordan, and then took to social media to post a photo of them together, making it clear that sometimes, the privacy rules just don’t apply.

The Public Reunion No One Expected From Rodgers

It all went down on Friday night, with Aaron posting the photo of him and Jordan on social media. TMZ broke the news, showing Aaron sharing a moment with his “little bro” while Jordan was in Pittsburgh. Turns out, Jordan was there for a Florida State versus Pitt game at Acrisure Stadium, and Aaron didn’t miss the chance to link up. The caption Aaron put on the post pretty much summed it up, saying, “Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now.” For a guy who’s always so guarded about what goes on off the field, this was a massive shift.

The History: From ‘Bachelorette’ Rift to Public Embrace

This reunion is a big deal, especially considering the long-standing public rift between the Rodgers brothers. Earlier this year, when Aaron and his family renewed acquaintances, Jordan was notably absent from the picture. The public fallout originally kicked off when Jordan opened up about their family situation during his time as a contestant on “The Bachelorette.” For years, their relationship was a topic of speculation, always kept firmly out of the public eye by Aaron himself. So, to see him not only reunite with Jordan but then broadcast it to the world on social media is a moment that feels totally out of character.

What Happens When Reporters Ask The Question?

Here’s the kicker: now that Aaron has chosen to make this personal moment anything but private, what happens next? The prediction is already out there: if a reporter dares to ask Aaron about the photo with Jordan after Sunday night’s game against the Bengals, he’ll likely pull his usual move. He’ll insist on refusing to talk about private matters, completely sidestepping the fact that he was the one who plastered it all over social media in the first place. It’s a classic Rodgers contradiction, and the league is definitely watching how this unfolds after his very public post.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.