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The Sacramento Kings just plummeted to a 1-11 record after getting walloped 120-107 by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night during the NBA Cup, a start so bad it hasn’t been seen since the 1990-91 season, when that team kicked off 1-13. And if you think head coach Doug Christie is sweating his job, think again. He’s outright telling USA TODAY that the “hot seat” doesn’t even faze him.

Doug Christie’s Rough Road to the Bottom

Christie’s coaching journey in Sacramento has been nothing short of a brutal gauntlet. He took over a team that was already a season removed from the postseason, inherited from Mike Brown, and then watched as they traded away franchise player De’Aaron Fox. As interim coach, he managed a 27-24 record after the team started 13-18, ultimately finishing the season 40-42. His first official year as head coach, without the interim tag, was a disaster largely due to injuries, with key players like Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray missing huge chunks of the season. That team stumbled to a 22-60 finish, marking the worst record in franchise history since the Kings moved to Sacramento. Now, they’re sitting at 1-11, and he’s still not backing down.

Christie has a straightforward view on the pressure. “I think this seat is hot always, so it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “Obviously, we want to win games. Nobody wants to win more than me, from the standpoint that the record doesn’t go on the player’s numbers. The record goes on coach’s number.” And the hits keep coming this season with Ben Simmons out for the year with a season-ending injury, and second-year center Maxime Raynaud missing the start of the season with a knee injury.

The Front Office Has His Back, Even if the Scoreboard Doesn’t

Here’s the kicker: the Kings are reportedly hesitant to part ways with Christie, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. GM Scott Perry, who took over in April 2025, actually signed Christie to a three-year deal worth about $2 million per year, with a team option for 2027-28. This move happened *after* Christie coached the team to its worst franchise record since 2008-2009. Perry specifically blamed injuries for that tumultuous season. It’s a clear signal from the top that they see the issues stemming from more than just coaching.

Even former Kings legend and current Sacramento State head coach Mike Bibby is coming to Christie’s defense. Bibby, who was courtside for Friday’s beatdown, told NBC Sports California that he doesn’t blame Christie. “I don’t blame Doug (Christie),” Bibby stated. “I don’t think Doug is the problem. Doug’s been there for a long time, I think Doug could help, but getting rid of Doug’s not the problem.” Bibby did, however, say it was “time for some changes.” Christie, for his part, remains focused on the long game. “We come in, continue to teach, continue to push,” he said. “As we get all these guys back and get them healthy, and then we continue down the path of trying to put together what we thought we would be putting together when we started this process.”

The big question hanging over Sacramento isn’t just about the current 1-11 slump, it’s what those “changes” Mike Bibby is talking about actually look like. Because right now, the Kings are sticking with a coach who says his seat is always hot, but who the front office and even legends like Bibby refuse to blame. Get ready, Sacramento, because it sounds like this saga is far from over.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.