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The Ohio State University Marching Band, known worldwide as TBDBITL, absolutely paid homage to Les Misérables during the halftime show at the Northwestern game on November 14. We’re talking about a full-on tribute to the iconic musical, the kind of show that makes you stop scrolling and rewind the highlight reel.

Broadway Came to Columbus

Seriously, this wasn’t just some standard halftime fare. The band unleashed a performance featuring several classics from Les Misérables, including “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing.” Imagine being there at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, watching an NCAA football game, and then seeing that kind of spectacle unfold. The precision, the passion, the sheer talent needed to orchestrate a show like that on a football field is incredible. Dr. Christopher Hoch, Associate Director Phillip A. Day, and Assistant Director Josh Reynolds were the masterminds behind this particular performance. They truly delivered a halftime experience for the ages.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.