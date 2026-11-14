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Trade winds are swirling around Dylan Crews, a name popping up in discussions as a “popular name in trade talks” according to multiple reports, including Washington Nationals beat writer Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. And guess who’s in the mix? Our Seattle Mariners. This isn’t just a casual rumor, either. Washington and Seattle have needs and surpluses that line up, giving this chatter some real weight as we look ahead to what our team might do.

From College Superstar to Trade Bait?

Remember Dylan Crews? He was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2023, a co-star with Paul Skenes on that absolutely dominant Louisiana State University squad that snagged the College World Series trophy. This dude was supposed to be the real deal, a shoo-in high-floor prospect with a mature, high-OBP approach, sick athleticism, and contact skills that were off the charts. Growing up in Orlando, he was built to be the heartbeat of a new era for the Nationals, debuting in 2024 after tearing it up in Double-A Harrisburg.

But here we are, and he’s “seemingly on the block.” Why? Because his big league numbers tell a different story than the hype. In 225 games, Crews is only putting up a .217/.285/.363 line with a 79 wRC+. That’s not exactly the kind of production you expect from a guy touted as a potential franchise cornerstone.

The “Grounders, Stupid” Problem

So, what happened to the polished, five-tool player Baseball Prospectus described before the 2024 campaign, saying he was the best collegiate position prospect since Adley Rutschman? They talked about strong exit velocities, great bat-to-ball skills, excellent strike zone judgment, and a glove that could play center field. They even said his speed would make him a threat on the basepaths. The only “weakness” they could barely squint to find? A “propensity to hit the ball on the ground might make his over-the-fence power simply good as opposed to elite.”

Turns out, that little “weakness” is a huge problem. As the scouts put it, “It’s the grounders, stupid.” Hitting hard contact into the dirt is still hard contact, sure, but it absolutely crushes your extra-base hit potential. In a league where defenses are getting more athletic and bigger every year, those ground balls aren’t turning into singles like they used to. That’s the concern with Crews. He demolished low-minors pitching, but the big leagues are a different beast.

Why the Mariners Might Take the Plunge

Despite the rough start, our M’s have always been known for taking a chance on talent others might overlook. We’re on the “road of reclamation” more often than we’re snagging “diamond-shaped pegs in diamond-shaped holes.” Crews is still only 24, a right-handed hitter with above-average range in the outfield. Those are boxes the Mariners want to check for our goals, looking ahead. Maybe they see a way to unlock that elite power that’s been trapped in all those grounders.

Could Dylan Crews be the next project for our coaching staff, joining the likes of Julio Rodriguez in our outfield at T-Mobile Park? It’s a gamble, but if the Mariners can fix that ground ball issue, we could be looking at a serious steal. The question is, are we ready to invest in another reclamation story? We’ll be watching to see if this trade talk heats up and what it could mean for our squad.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.