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Aaron Wise isn’t playing around. The dude just locked in his gear for the late 2026 season, making some serious equipment changes including a new driver and a completely dialed-in wedge setup. GolfWRX dropped the report on November 14, giving us the inside scoop on every single club. This isn’t just swapping out a rusty iron; these are surgical adjustments designed for pure performance.

The New Cannon Off the Tee and Through the Fairway

Let’s talk about the big stick first. Wise is now rolling with a Titleist GTS3 driver. He’s got it set at 10 degrees with a SureFit D1 setting, clearly looking for that sweet spot. The shaft choice is a killer, too: a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X, which is a total staple for pros who need rock-solid stability off the tee. This combo shouts “consistency,” especially as the PGA Tour grinds through its fall schedule. That Fujikura Ventus Black shaft, man, its stiffness profile is crucial for managing face rotation, which translates directly to accuracy. Wise is going for that high-launch, low-spin ball flight, just like so many of the top guys.

But he’s not totally overhauling the long game. Wise is sticking with his TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood, 15 degrees with a heavier Fujikura Ventus Black 8 TX shaft. And for the hybrid slot, it’s a TaylorMade SIM2 Max at 19 degrees, packed with a Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 100G shaft. Keeping that SIM2 Max hybrid in the bag tells you he values its forgiveness, even with all the new tech out there. Smart move.

Wedges Bent to Perfection: Short Game Gets Serious

This is where it gets spicy. Wise’s iron set is all Titleist T100 models, from 4-iron through pitching wedge, all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. These T100s demand solid contact, but they offer superior workability, which shows Wise’s confidence in his ball-striking.

But the wedges? That’s the real headline. He’s made a significant change there. Wise is now rocking a Titleist Vokey Design SM11 52-12F, but he bent it down to 51 degrees. And get this: his 56-08M is now adjusted to 55.5 degrees. He’s also got a Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 60-L in there. All his wedges have those True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Why the tiny tweaks? He adjusted those wedge lofts to flat-out improve trajectory control around the greens. Bending the 52-degree to 51 and the 56-degree to 55.5 creates tighter gapping between his pitching wedge and sand wedge. That’s next-level precision, letting him dial in those crucial distances around the green.

For the putter, he’s sticking with his TaylorMade Corza Ghost. It’s known for its clean alignment look and that counterbalance feel, which can smooth out the stroke for guys who have a slight arc. Across the entire bag, he’s rocking Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips, which are essential for a secure hold, no matter what the weather throws at him. And the ball? Still the Titleist Pro V1, a go-to for pros who need spin control on their approach shots. Every single piece of this bag serves a specific, calculated purpose for a player at the highest level.

With this equipment list finalized, Wise is heading into the final stretch of the fall series. The real test now is how these clubs perform under tournament pressure and on varying course conditions. GolfWRX even mentioned more photos are out there if you want to geek out on the setup. Get ready, because these super specific changes mean the focus is now squarely on execution.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.