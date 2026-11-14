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Indiana football just got hit with a gut punch, dropped from No. 4 all the way to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. And get this: they didn’t even play a game last Saturday! Now, their entire playoff bid is hanging by a thread as they prepare to face USC this afternoon.

Playoff Hopes on the Brink: Why This Game Matters

Seriously, how do you drop five spots in the CFP rankings when you’re on a bye week? That’s exactly what happened to the Hoosiers. This insane drop makes today’s matchup against USC absolutely massive. A loss here could completely derail Indiana’s pursuit of a playoff spot, or at the very least, yank their selection entirely out of their hands. If they want any shot at the postseason, they simply have to win. The stakes could not be higher.

Adding to the pressure, Indiana is as hobbled as they’ve been all season. Starting running back Turbo Richard and right guard Joe Brunner are both officially OUT for the game, a huge blow to their offensive firepower. On defense, starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy, who suffered a back injury right before the Minnesota game, is listed as questionable. Good news, though: starting cornerback A.J. Harris, who picked up a leg injury against Minnesota, is probable. Still, going into a must-win game down key players is never ideal.

Big Ten Showdown: A Battle of Records and Wits

This afternoon’s contest pits Indiana, coming in at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten, against USC, who sits at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. It’s all going down at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. And if the playoff implications weren’t enough to get you fired up, Mother Nature is throwing a curveball too: temperatures are set to plummet for this Saturday showdown.

It’s also a cool coaching battle, with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti facing off against USC’s Lincoln Riley. Riley even offered some high praise for the Hoosiers’ defense, saying “They’ve done an outstanding job.” That’s a strong compliment coming from a coach like Riley, and it tells you everything you need to know about the kind of defensive effort Indiana has been putting in this season, even with the injuries.

The Hoosiers are walking into a do-or-die situation. Will they overcome the injuries and the harsh cold to keep their playoff dream alive, or will this afternoon mark the end of their playoff control? You know we’ll be watching every single snap to find out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.