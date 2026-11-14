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Five weeks after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suited up for a game in London despite having a blood clot in his leg, the NFL and the NFL Players Association haven’t even kicked off an official investigation into what went down. You read that right. Five whole weeks have passed since that game, and we’re still waiting for the league to get serious.

The Stalling Process for a Serious Issue

It’s wild, right? You’d think something this serious, involving a player’s health and the potential risks of playing with a blood clot, would be top priority. But as Tim McManus from ESPN pointed out just this past Friday, the league and the union are still trying to “hammer out the parameters” of how this whole thing will even work. They’re still negotiating the rules of the game, five weeks later, while the actual incident looms large.

External Pressure and a Preliminary Response

Now, this lack of movement hasn’t gone unnoticed. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat from Delaware, already sent a letter to the league, expressing her concerns about the whole situation. And the NFL did respond to her, at least with some preliminary info. Jeff Miller, who’s the NFL executive vice president for communications, public affairs, and health policy, dropped a statement that her office then released Friday. Miller said that as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, “mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties.” Sounds official, but remember, this is just a statement about *what will happen* eventually, not what’s actually happening now.

So, where do we go from here? Honestly, nobody knows. It’s still totally up in the air how this investigation will actually proceed or what it’ll even cover. The NFLPA, for their part, still hasn’t used their absolute right to push this forward. We’re all just waiting to see if these “mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts” actually get to work. It’s a real head-scratcher.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.