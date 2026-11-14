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Both UCF and Arizona State are sitting at identical 5-4 overall records and 3-3 in the Big 12, with a single victory separating them from guaranteed bowl eligibility. The stakes for this Saturday’s matchup in Orlando couldn’t be clearer, especially after a bizarre twist pushed kickoff back two hours: an FAA ground stop grounded the Sun Devils’ flight, meaning they arrive a little later than planned for the 5:30 p.m. showdown.

The Race for the Postseason Takes a Detour

This isn’t just any Saturday game; it’s a make-or-break moment for two teams fighting for their postseason lives. UCF hosts the Sun Devils at Acrisure Bounce House, a home field advantage they’ll definitely need. The previous two times these teams met, it was always in Tempe, Arizona, so this Orlando setting is a new dynamic. You can catch all the action on ESPNU, but don’t tune in early like you might’ve planned, thanks to that unexpected flight delay.

Quarterback Duel Takes Center Stage Amidst High Stakes

When you’ve got this much on the line, all eyes snap straight to the quarterbacks, and this game’s got some compelling storylines under center. For UCF, Alonza Barnett III is making his second consecutive start. The guy led the Knights on a game-winning drive at Kansas last Saturday, so he’s riding a wave of confidence and has proven he can deliver under pressure. On the flip side, Arizona State is rolling with Jake Fette, a highly touted freshman. This is only his third collegiate start. That’s a huge difference in experience when bowl eligibility is hanging in the balance, isn’t it? Barnett’s got the momentum, Fette’s got the talent but limited reps. This is where it gets spicy.

So, who’s going to get it? Who’s going to seize that bowl bid this week? Both teams are 5-4, both have everything to play for. Only one squad leaves Acrisure Bounce House with that critical sixth win. You know we’ll be watching to see which quarterback steps up and leads his team to the promised land. It’s going to be a battle, no doubt about it.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.