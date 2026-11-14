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Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is facing his longest touchdown drought since the 2022 season, a five-game stretch where he hasn’t found the end zone since September, but he is planning something special if he breaks that streak this Sunday against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. St. Brown told reporters after Friday’s practice that he is working to figure out a German-themed touchdown celebration for the big international game.

Germany Pride on Display

If St. Brown touches the paint, fans can expect something truly unique. “I got to do something Germany related, with the culture, whether it’s soccer,” St. Brown said. “Anything German culture is what it’s going to be. But exactly what I don’t know yet. … I don’t have it planned yet. I got like two days to figure that out.” This isn’t just a random gimmick, either. St. Brown’s mother is from Germany, and he holds dual citizenship between the United States and Germany. He even played for the German U19 football team in 2015 alongside his brother, Osiris, where they finished second at the European Championships. Imagine the moment if he scores.

His former teammate, Craig Reynolds, who played with St. Brown in Detroit from 2021 to 2025 and is now with the Washington Commanders, confirmed that St. Brown is deeply connected to his roots. Reynolds told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that St. Brown regularly speaks German with his mom or brother. “He speaks German to his mom all the time. Or he’ll speak it to his brother if we’re in public and they’re trying to say something,” Reynolds explained, adding, “I don’t like it because I don’t know German. I feel like they’re sneak dissing me when I’m around, so I don’t like that s—.” Reynolds said he has even told St. Brown multiple times that it is not fair for him to be in an elevator and talk to his brother in German when others do not know what he is saying.

Breaking the Drought in Munich

A touchdown this Sunday wouldn’t just be a cool cultural moment; it would snap that gnarly five-game drought for St. Brown. He hasn’t been in the end zone in “some weeks,” he admitted, so he’s clearly feeling the pressure and looking for a big play. He said, “I haven’t been in the end zone in some weeks, so I feel like Germany would be a great time to touch the paint again.” This is the guy’s longest streak without a touchdown since the 2022 season, so you know he’s hungry to make a statement.

The Lions and Patriots kick off Sunday’s NFL slate bright and early at 9:30 a.m. ET. You do not want to miss it. Will Amon-Ra St. Brown finally break his drought and unleash that special German celebration? All eyes will be on Munich to see if he can make it happen.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.