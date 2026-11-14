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The Milwaukee Bucks are officially out of NBA Cup contention, losing a tough 107-99 battle against the Orlando Magic last night in Orlando. Yeah, you read that right. The Cup hopes are done, and honestly, the way they were shooting from the charity stripe, it felt inevitable.

A Game of Halves and Heartbreak

This wasn’t some blowout where the Bucks just rolled over. They showed an improved effort, definitely. But man, that first half was brutal. The Magic just built up a double-digit lead because Milwaukee couldn’t get it together early. To their credit, the Bucks didn’t quit. They battled hard, winning both the third and fourth quarters. But winning the second half doesn’t matter when you dug yourself such a deep hole early on. We saw it again, those long stretches where the scoring just vanished, like the hoop had a lid on it. And when they *did* get to the line, it was like a coin toss, literally! A combined 58% from the free throw line is just not going to cut it, especially when you are fighting to stay in a tournament. You have to wonder what’s going on there. It felt like an incomplete effort, a tale of two games for one team.

Big Performances and Big Headaches

Let’s talk about the players, because there were some real standout moments mixed with some serious head-scratchers. Jaime Jaquez Jr., coming off the bench, absolutely balled out. He had another great game, dropping 22 points, grabbing 6 boards, and dishing out 4 assists. Seriously, this dude has been on another level this season, realizing he needs to knock down those threes at a higher clip. He’s hitting 40.4% from deep on 4.3 attempts per game, both career highs by a mile. Against the Magic, five of his eight made baskets were from beyond the arc. Imagine if his mid-range game was also on fire; he could have gone absolutely nuts! That’s an A-grade performance for sure.

On the flip side, Tyler Herro had a night he’d probably want to forget offensively. He finished with 18 points, but it took him 17 shots to get there, hitting just 5 of them, including 2 of 7 from three. The Magic’s big, physical guards made him work for every single possession, and you could see him looking worn down as the game went on. The Bucks simply need more than 5/17 shooting from him if they want to win. Credit where it’s due, he did make an impact on defense with two steals and a block, giving him three “stocks.” But still, C- for the overall effort. Ryan Rollins put in nearly 30 minutes, adding 8 points and 10 rebounds. His rebounding was huge, keeping them in the game, and his defense looked solid, even if his offense wasn’t quite there with 3 of 8 from the field and 0 of 4 from three. A C+ for Rollins. And then there’s Kyle Kuzma. He had 14 points on 3 of 9 shooting, but the way he dominated the ball for stretches was just excruciating to watch. Too much Kuzma, plain and simple.

This loss stings, especially losing NBA Cup contention. The inconsistent scoring and that dreadful free throw shooting are clearly the biggest takeaways. If the Bucks want to turn this around, those are the areas they have to fix, and fast.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Brew Hoop.