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Mauricio Pochettino’s time as the US Men’s National Team head coach is officially coming to an end. It’s happening right now, with his next two games marking his swan song leading the squad. Today’s Concacaf Nations League match against Haiti in Miami isn’t just another game, it’s the very first step of his goodbye tour with the team.

Pochettino Headed For Old Trafford

The 54-year-old manager has already inked a deal to be the next boss for Manchester United, taking over from the now-departed Michael Carrick. This is a massive move for Pochettino and certainly a shift for the USMNT program. He is stepping into one of the biggest jobs in club football, and that means his focus with the national team is about to wrap up.

Nations League Glory On The Line

So, what’s left for the USMNT and Pochettino? A chance for a youthful USMNT to take its first stride toward Nations League glory. This afternoon’s game in Miami against Haiti is the first of just two opportunities left for Pochettino to guide this squad before he heads across the pond. It’s a quick turnaround, a real sprint to the finish, as the team aims to perform under a coach who’s already got his sights set on his next challenge.

What’s next for the USMNT after this quick farewell tour? That question looms large, but for now, all eyes are on these final two games, starting with Haiti. Can the USMNT make a statement and push for Nations League glory under a coach on his way out? We’re about to find out!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.