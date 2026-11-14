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No. 5 Notre Dame is rolling into Saturday’s game against Boston College as a monstrous 29.5-point favorite. Seriously, a twenty-nine and a half point spread. You don’t see those every day, and honestly, after what we’ve seen from the Fighting Irish this season, it might not even be enough to tell the whole story. This squad is on a mission.

Notre Dame Is Absolute Fire Right Now, No Question

The Fighting Irish are straight up electric at 8-1, and they just notched their biggest W of the season, taking down previously unbeaten Miami 31-24. Quarterback CJ Carr was slinging it, completing 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Micah Gilbert was a beast, hauling in nine catches for 98 yards and two scores. And Nolan James Jr. was right there to help seal the deal on that crucial fourth-quarter possession. Coach Marcus Freeman’s crew has only dropped one game all season, and that was a tight four-point loss to BYU. We’re talking serious dominance here. Notre Dame’s offense is averaging 39.3 points per game, and Carr’s season stats are ridiculous: 21 touchdown passes against just one interception. James isn’t slouching either, with 571 rushing yards and nine scores. They’ve already put up three wins this year by *at least* 39 points, including a 52-0 shutout against Rice and a 49-10 beatdown of Purdue. Stanford also got clobbered 58-7. The defense ain’t messing around either, allowing only 14.6 points per game. So yeah, they’re good.

Boston College Is Heading Into a Rough Spot

Look, Boston College is sitting at 4-5, and they’ve lost two straight games, including a 31-24 defeat to Florida State just last weekend. Before that, Duke absolutely demolished them 47-2 on October 31st. Quarterback Mason McKenzie completed 15 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against FSU, and Bo MacCormack III ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. Coach Bill O’Brien’s team is averaging 21.9 points per game, but they’re giving up 27 points per contest and 156.6 rushing yards. The one bright spot? Their defense has snagged 12 interceptions, which is the most in the ACC. They’ve also held opponents to 187.3 passing yards per game, so they can create some trouble for QBs. But, when you’re giving up 47 points one week and then playing a competitive game, it makes you wonder what kind of Boston College team shows up.

The Pick Is In: Expect Notre Dame to Keep Pouring It On

All signs point to No. 5 Notre Dame continuing their absolute tear. With that defense allowing only 14.6 points per game, Carr and the offense are going to have plenty of room to operate and build a massive lead. SportsLine’s simulation backs Notre Dame, and with the way they’ve been dismantling teams, it’s hard to argue. Get ready for a high-scoring affair from the Fighting Irish.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.