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Paul George is the only player in the entire NBA right now averaging at least 22 points and 2 steals per game while draining 44 percent from deep. Yeah, you read that right. And honestly? I was dead wrong about the guy.

My Bad, PG: Admitting I Was Way Off

Look, I’ll be the first one to raise my hand and say I was skeptical when the Celtics grabbed Paul George. It wasn’t about disrespect. I respected him as a player, as a person. I thought he could coexist with Jayson Tatum, and I knew he still had game left in the tank. But a winner? Someone who could push a team from “very good” to “great,” to that next level? I just didn’t see it. He’d made the Conference Finals three times, sure, but I viewed him as a stat-sheet filler whose numbers, at this point in his career, didn’t carry enough weight. I doubted he could step in, seamlessly replace Jaylen Brown, play as good if not better, and keep the Celtics perched as a true contender.

Boy, was I wrong. He can do all that, and he’s proving it every single night. I swear, they should start printing shirts that just say: “I was wrong about Paul George” or maybe “I owe Paul George an apology.” Bill Simmons felt it too, dropping a “Paul George , I’ve always liked him!!!!!” tweet back on November 11, 2026. This dude looks like a new man, physically and spiritually, playing with a freedom and purpose he hasn’t shown in years. He genuinely resembles a player who could lead them straight to the promised land.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: George Is a Nightmare

Every Seinfeld fan knows the Summer of George. Well, we’re living in the Season of George right now, and it’s spectacular. Seriously, being the *only player* in the league putting up at least 22 points and 2 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc? That’s not just good, that’s elite. He’s a certified matchup nightmare, still fully capable of taking over a game. Remember when he went into his old arena and absolutely lit up the 76ers, turning a supposed Tatum-Brown duel into his own personal highlight reel? That had to feel amazing. Even Jayson Tatum himself knew it, tweeting “Paul George is so nice!!!” back in 2016. The talent has always been there, now the fit is undeniable.

Fresh Legs, Full Swagger: The Celtics’ Secret Sauce?

Now, I know, I know. It’s only mid-November, and George has had his struggles with injuries throughout his career. But the Celtics seem to have the right game plan, not playing him every single night. He looks fresh, absolutely oozing with confidence and swagger right now. We’re all hoping he steers clear of any major injuries, but regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out, we need to enjoy this. George has been gushing about the Celtics’ culture, and it’s clear the admiration is totally mutual as long as he keeps hooping like this.

It’s still early, but this “Season of George” is something special. Just enjoy the ride, folks. This dude is hooping.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Celtics Blog.