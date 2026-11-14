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Eagles GM Howie Roseman was caught on camera meeting top quarterback prospect Darian Mensah at Miami’s matchup against Duke on Saturday, a move that’s already got the entire league buzzing. This wasn’t some quiet backroom deal, it was right there in a viral video, adding some serious fuel to the fire of speculation about the Eagles potentially drafting a quarterback this year.

Roseman Stirs the Pot with Mensah Meeting

Think about it. The NFL trade deadline just passed on November 14, 2026, and what’s Howie Roseman doing? He’s not resting! He’s out there, shaking hands with a dude who’s widely considered to be one of the absolute top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. The video of their pre-game meeting went viral, and honestly, you can see why. It’s a bold move, a public statement almost, for a GM to be so visibly connected to a high-profile prospect amidst all this QB talk.

Philly’s Draft Board Just Got Spicy

Look, the Eagles have been facing some serious talk about drafting a new quarterback, and Roseman meeting Mensah just makes that conversation explode. Mensah is the real deal, a top-tier arm, and it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the Eagles to consider snatching him up if he’s still available when their pick comes around. This isn’t just some casual scouting trip; Roseman fanned those flames hard. The draft is still a ways off, but this little encounter tells us everything we need to know: the Eagles are absolutely keeping their options open, and Mensah is clearly high on their radar. Get ready, because the quarterback carousel might just be starting to spin early for Philly.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.