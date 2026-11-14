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The early-afternoon college football slate for Week 11 is absolutely loaded, featuring three compelling matchups at noon ET, with No. 7 Miami looking to bounce back hard after their first loss of the season against Duke. If you are a new Polymarket user, you can actually snag a $25 bonus by using promo code FOX to trade on any Week 11 college football game. Trust me, you’ll want to be watching these games, because the stakes are through the roof across the board.

Can the Buckeyes Halt the Slide and Can the Hurricanes Rebound?

This weekend is critical for some major programs. No. 20 Ohio State hosts Northwestern, and the Buckeyes are desperate to avoid losing three straight games. That’s a huge deal for a team with their pedigree. Meanwhile, No. 7 Miami is kicking off against Duke, and they are absolutely looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season. The Hurricanes need to win this one to stay in the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff picture. It’s go time for them. Over in another pivotal ACC showdown, No. 13 Wake Forest visits SMU, with both teams harboring serious conference title aspirations. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been tearing it up this season, throwing for 2,176 yards and a ridiculous 18 touchdowns while only giving up just one interception. Talk about efficiency! With playoff positioning and the ACC race firmly on the line, that early window is packed with action you absolutely cannot miss.

Elite Talent On Display in Crucial Matchups

Some individual players are just on another level right now, and they are set to clash with some tough defenses. Jeremiah Smith has been putting up insane numbers this season with 69 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per catch, and he even ripped off a 57-yard long one. He just had seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the 41-28 loss to Oregon on November 7, after snagging 10 catches for 83 yards at USC on October 31. He even had 206 yards on 11 catches at Iowa on October 3. Think about that: 14 receiving touchdowns against a Northwestern defense that has allowed 10 touchdown passes. That is a serious matchup to watch.

Then there’s Nate Sheppard from Duke, who has been an absolute beast, accounting for eight touchdowns in Duke’s last two games alone. He’s got 17 rushing scores this season, rushing for 217 yards and three scores at NC State on November 7 after a mind-blowing five-touchdown game against Boston College. Sheppard leads Duke with 1,189 rushing yards and also leads the team in catches with 32. But here’s the kicker: he’s going up against a Miami defense that allows just 64.3 rushing yards per game. That unit has been impossible to move all season, so this is a clash of titans.

And don’t forget Miami’s Darian Mensah, who has thrown 28 touchdown passes and racked up four 300-yard games this season. He’s completing 76.8 percent of his passes and has only been intercepted twice, though one did come in the 31-24 loss at Notre Dame on November 7. Duke allows 186.6 passing yards per game and has 26 sacks, with 4.5 of those coming from Kevin O’Connor. The Blue Devils only have two interceptions on the year, so Mensah can stay aggressive if Miami’s offensive line protects him and they can get off to a faster start than they did in South Bend.

These matchups are going to be wild, with players stepping up to either continue their insane runs or make a huge statement. The entire college football landscape could shift today. For more information and full terms and conditions on that Polymarket promo, check out their page.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.