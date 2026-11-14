Portugal flag on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Portuguese national soccer team just pulled an incredible move, revealing Saturday they’re changing the stylization of Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 on their jerseys. This isn’t just some minor tweak either. They’re adding a *crossbar* to the seven moving forward, making sure it looks different from the one Ronaldo rocked for 23 years. Talk about a permanent tribute.

An Icon’s Number, Forever Changed

Let’s be real, the No. 7 for Portugal *is* Cristiano Ronaldo. For over two decades, he wore that number, setting records and defining an era. The decision to add a crossbar to the future No. 7 ensures that any player who wears it next will visually carry a number that acknowledges, and intentionally differs from, the one worn by the greatest to ever do it for his country. It’s a subtle yet powerful statement: his No. 7 is sacred, and its form in the future will always nod to his unparalleled impact. How often do you see a national team literally redesign an iconic number because one player wore it? That’s the kind of respect you earn when you put up the numbers Ronaldo did.

A Legacy Etched in History, On and Off the Field

This unique honor comes right after Ronaldo announced his retirement from international competition last week. Think about that: he hung up his international boots just months after competing in his *record-tying sixth career World Cup*. Six World Cups! The man’s 41 years old and still playing club ball for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His international career? It’s simply legendary. He steps away from the Portuguese national team with a mind-boggling record 146 international goals. And let’s not forget, he led Portugal to the UEFA European Championship title back in 2016. That’s a resume that speaks for itself, and now, the jersey itself will speak to it too.

What a way to honor a legend. The game moves on, new players will wear the No. 7, but thanks to this jersey redesign, Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, his legacy, will literally be etched into the fabric of the Portuguese national team forever. It’s a fitting tribute for a player who gave Portugal everything.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.