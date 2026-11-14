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The Colts are officially a whirlwind of roster moves right now, especially this week, heading into their Week 10 home game against the Dolphins. While we’re all hyped for a big return, it also comes with some gut punches as two more starters hit the sideline.

Key Back In the Mix, Bringing the Heat

The big news we’ve been waiting for: starting edge rusher Arden Key is finally back! He’s been activated off IR and is set to return this Sunday. Key had a hamstring injury all the way back in the Week 4 win in London against the Commanders, and he’s missed five games since then. It was awesome to see him as a full participant in all three practices this week once his 21-day window to return was opened. Having his pass-rushing presence back against the Dolphins is massive for this defense.

Two Starters Sidelined, Longer Than We Want

Unfortunately, where one door opens, two more on the injury report often slam shut. To make room for Key, the Colts placed two more key players on IR: starting linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Davis-Gaither has been battling a nagging knee injury, which he aggravated during that Week 8 loss to the Jaguars. He’s been completely shut down, missing all three practices the week after, the Week 9 game against the Cowboys, and every practice this week too. Alie-Cox also went down with a groin injury during last Sunday’s home game against Dallas and didn’t practice at all this week. It’s a tough blow losing both of them, especially with the Dolphins on deck.

These guys are now eligible to return after missing four games, which, with the Colts’ Week 13 bye factored in, means we won’t see them back on the field until Indianapolis’ Week 14 away game on December 13 against the Eagles.

So, it’s a mixed bag of emotions for the Colts right now as they prep for Sunday’s showdown. Key’s return is huge, but losing Davis-Gaither and Alie-Cox just adds more challenges to an already evolving roster. Let’s hope the returning talent can pick up the slack, and we can get a W against Miami.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.