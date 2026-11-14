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Portugal’s soccer team just pulled a seriously cool move, changing up how the No. 7 is styled on their kits to honor the recently-retired Cristiano Ronaldo. Dude just hung up his international cleats last week, and this tribute screams “legend status.”

CR7’s Eternal Mark

Ronaldo made that No. 7 jersey his own, turning it into “CR7” and etching his name in the record books. We’re talking a career that spanned six World Cups, a European title, and the men’s all-time international scoring record. Portugal’s national team posted on social media this past Saturday, saying, “Time to debut a new 7. Because there’s one that will be eternal.” They even threw in a goat emoji for the Greatest Of All Time, because, yeah, he totally was. The video they shared showed a horizontal crossed line through the No. 7, suggesting that anyone who rocks that number next is gonna have that cross to bear. No kidding, that’s heavy.

The Exit Drama

The 41-year-old Ronaldo officially retired from Portugal duty on November 5, but it wasn’t exactly a smooth exit. Turns out he fell out with coach Jorge Jesus. His last game for Portugal was back on September 24, a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League. After that, Jesus benched him for the next match and straight up said he wasn’t planning on starting him in the one after. So, naturally, the superstar forward decided to peace out from the team’s training camp. Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and the decision to return was up to him. But now, with the kit change, it looks like that chapter is officially closed.

What an era to watch. Portugal was hosting Denmark in the Nations League later Saturday, already assured of reaching the quarterfinals. They’re moving on, but Ronaldo’s shadow will always be over that No. 7.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.