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The Golden State Warriors are on an absolute tear this season, and it’s been wild to watch unfold. What’s even crazier is that few people saw this kind of start coming, especially after the squad dropped their first three games. They’ve been putting on this show without veteran Jimmy Butler, who’s still on the mend from an ACL tear he picked up last season. But listen up, because the man himself just spilled some serious beans about his comeback, and it’s not what most folks expected.

The Big Date and the Big Numbers

While we don’t have an *exact* return date officially stamped, the chatter is that mid-January is a potential target for Butler’s return. Think about that: mid-January, right at the halfway point of the schedule, and that’s “probably a little ahead of most expectations,” according to Tim Kawakami of San Francisco’s Standard. That’s a huge boost for Golden State. Don’t forget, since Butler arrived at the 2025 trade deadline, the Warriors have been a beast when he’s in uniform, racking up a 46-22 (.676) regular season record. That number alone should tell you everything about the stakes. Butler himself confirmed that he and the organization have a specific target date locked in. “I know [an exact target date],” Butler said. “We know. Y’all just find out whenever y’all find out.” Talk about keeping us on the edge of our seats!

A Surprising Detour Before the Comeback

But here’s the real kicker: Butler isn’t just planning to waltz back onto the Warriors’ court. He’s made it crystal clear he plans to spend some time with the Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz squad, once he’s healthy enough to hit the hardwood again. “I’m definitely coming down (to Santa Cruz) to play. So good luck to everybody. Y’all ain’t gonna get too many minutes out of me, but I’m definitely going down there. I want to hoop,” he stated. This isn’t just some casual idea, it’s a firm plan to ramp up. The organization obviously has a strategy in place, and Butler is all-in on following it to make sure his return is seamless and impactful.

Golden State is tearing it up right now, but imagine adding Jimmy Butler back into that mix. We’ll be watching for that mid-January target and, honestly, looking forward to seeing him suit up in the G League. It’s going to be a strategic process, but when he’s back, the league will absolutely feel it.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.