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Wales’ hopes of staying in the Nations League top-tier are hanging by a thread, almost certainly looking at a relegation play-off after getting clocked 3-1 by Norway in Oslo. This wasn’t just a loss, it cemented them at the bottom of Group A4, a brutal reality check that leaves fans wondering what could’ve been.

First Half Promise Evaporates Into Norwegian Clinicality

Man, that first half felt different. Wales shaded it, creating the better chances, holding Norway to a goalless stalemate that gave us a bit of hope. Daniel James, Brennan Johnson, and Harry Wilson were flying on the break, looking dangerous. James himself fired wide twice off Wilson setups and even forced a save from Norway’s keeper Egil Selvik. They looked disciplined, alert defensively against a star-studded opponent. But then, the hour mark hit, and it all fell apart. Norway, with their first shot on target, changed the game. Antonio Nusa, who was electric on the left wing all night, absolutely drilled one in from the edge of the box after Wales couldn’t properly clear a corner. Just like that, the promise of the first half evaporated.

Star Power and the Relegation Reality

Nine minutes after Nusa’s opener, Norway’s individual star quality truly showed up. World Cup quarter-finalist Erling Haaland linked up with Nusa, setting up substitute Andreas Schjelderup for an easy tap-in to double their lead. Ouch. Wales tried to claw their way back, with David Brooks coming off the bench to score a sweet, delicate chipped finish, giving us a flicker of hope. But it was short-lived. Connor Roberts fouled Schjelderup in the box, and Haaland stepped up to bury the penalty, wrapping up Norway’s victory. This win for Norway avenged their defeat to Wales in Cardiff just a month ago and, worse, it leapfrogged them past Wales into third place. With Denmark and Norway both three points ahead, Wales can’t catch them due to an inferior head-to-head record. Craig Bellamy’s side will finish bottom, plain and simple.

One Last Shot, One Big Test

So, what’s next? It’s a tough pill to swallow for Bellamy and the squad to finish last in their group. They earned their first win at this level against Norway a month back, but haven’t won an away game against a higher-ranked team in 11 years, since beating Israel in Euro 2016 qualifying. Now, they face group leaders and reigning champions Portugal at home on Tuesday. Even a win won’t change their group position. The real focus? The probable relegation play-off in March against a League B team. It’s a second chance, a do-or-die situation to keep their top-tier status. That’s the one we’ll be watching for.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.