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The Panthers are finally getting a piece back for Sunday’s showdown against the Saints, with wide receiver Xavier Legette officially activated from injured reserve. This guy has been sidelined since Week 2 after picking up a knee injury, so getting him back on the field is a welcome sight for their offense. Before he went down, Legette showed some flashes, grabbing two catches for 64 yards. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make right away.

More Bodies On The Sidelines

While Legette’s return is good news, the injury report isn’t exactly clearing up. The Panthers did designate cornerback Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks for return from injured reserve this week, but neither of them will be suiting up with Legette for Sunday’s game. It’s tough when you get one guy back, but the depth issues persist.

Secondary Still Taking Hits

The real struggle right now looks to be in the secondary. Jaycee Horn is still sitting on injured reserve, which is a massive blow. And as if that wasn’t enough, Will Lee is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. To try and plug some of those holes, the Panthers elevated cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton from the practice squad. They’re going to need all the help they can get back there.

Sunday’s game against the Saints is huge, and while Legette’s return is a step in the right direction for the offense, that banged-up secondary is going to have its hands full. They need those practice squad elevations to step up big time if they want to contain the Saints’ passing attack.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.