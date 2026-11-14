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The Indianapolis Colts haven’t won a game since defensive end Arden Key went on injured reserve, a brutal stretch that has seen them drop five straight. But help is finally here, as Key has been activated and is set to return to the field when the Colts face the Dolphins on Sunday, hoping to snap this brutal losing streak. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for, a chance to get this defense back on track.

Key Is Back, But the Injury Bug Bites Hard

Arden Key’s absence has been felt across the defense. He missed all five games of that painful losing streak with a hamstring injury, and the numbers don’t lie: zero wins without him. Before he went down, Key was a starter for the first four games of the season, contributing five tackles, a forced fumble, and a half-sack. Getting that kind of disruptive force back, especially when the team is desperate for a win, is huge. You know the energy he brings, and the team needs it more than ever.

While Key’s return is a major boost, the Colts are still dealing with some tough blows. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is heading to injured reserve with a groin injury, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is also out, placed on IR due to a knee issue. Both players will miss at least the next four games. This means the depth is getting tested big time. Key’s activation takes one of those roster spots, and linebacker West Weeks has been signed off the practice squad to fill the other. Plus, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and wide receiver Quez Watkins have been elevated from the practice squad. It’s all hands on deck now, every guy needs to step up.

Sunday Against the Dolphins: Time to Turn the Tide?

With Key back in the fold, the Colts are gearing up for a critical matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday. This isn’t just another game, it’s an opportunity to end this frustrating five-game slide and show what this team is truly capable of. We know what’s at stake. Key’s return provides a much-needed spark and some veteran presence on the defensive line. Can he immediately make an impact and help turn this season around? All eyes are on Sunday. It’s time to fight.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.