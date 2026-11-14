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An undefeated high school football team, Middletown High School, got absolutely blindsided this week, getting disqualified from the Section IX Class AA championship over an ineligible player who was on the field for a mere 53 seconds. This isn’t just a tough loss, this is an entire season, a perfect season, erased in the blink of an eye because of one unbelievably rare mistake.

A Single Play, a Crushing Ruling

Bryan Fonseca of the New York Post dropped the bombshell: Orange County Supreme Court Justice Verris Shako handed down the decision that knocked Middletown out. The school district even rescinded its emergency court petition on Friday. Can you believe it? The core of the issue was a kickoff specialist who played those 53 seconds during Middletown’s dominant 48-15 playoff semifinal win over Valley Central back on November 6. Justice Shako determined that player simply wasn’t eligible for postseason action. Just 53 seconds in one game, and it torpedoed everything.

Middletown Fought, But the Rulebook Is Ruthless

Middletown High totally admitted they messed up. They knew the player shouldn’t have been out there. But they pleaded their case, arguing that the rest of the team shouldn’t pay the price for one oversight, especially since the player’s impact was, frankly, minimal. We’re talking about a kid who played on the soccer team too, executed eight kickoffs, and didn’t score a single point for the football squad. Eight kickoffs, no points, and it costs them a championship bid. That’s a brutal reality check on how unforgiving the rules can be, even when the spirit of fair play feels like it’s being trampled.

Sixty-Five Years of History Down the Drain

Blaise Gomez of News12 in Hudson Valley, New York, confirmed the gut-wrenching news: Middletown won’t get to finish what they started. This wasn’t just any undefeated season, folks. This was the first time in 65 years Middletown had gone undefeated in the regular season. Think about that. Decades of waiting, of building, of fighting for perfection, all gone in an instant over 53 seconds. Now, the team they beat in the semis, Valley Central, gets to step in and face Newburgh in the Section IX Class AA championship game this Saturday. What a wild turn of events. You have to feel for those Middletown players, especially the seniors. They poured their hearts out, went undefeated, and now they don’t even get to play for the title. It’s a tough lesson on how every single detail matters, even the ones you think are insignificant.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.