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The Iowa Hawkeyes are back under the lights at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday night, and their entire College Football Playoff dream is on the line against the 3-6 Purdue Boilermakers. This isn’t just another game for them, either: they *need* to win out for any shot at the College Football Playoff. The 7-2 Hawkeyes are absolutely rolling right now, coming off back-to-back dominant wins over Wisconsin and Northwestern, riding a ton of momentum straight into this home game.

Hawkeyes Riding High and Hunting Playoff Glory

Iowa is playing at home in a night game, a place where they haven’t lost a Kinnick night game since 2022, racking up eight straight W’s. Quarterback Hank Brown is playing some of his best football of the season, a crucial piece in their late-season surge. But let’s be real, the heart and soul of this team is that defense. Led by Phil Parker, Iowa’s unit is an absolute brick wall, ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring defense. They’re handling business at a level few others in the country can touch.

Boilermakers Bring the Chaos After Defensive Coordinator Axed

On the flip side, the Purdue Boilermakers are in a completely different universe. Barry Odom’s squad has dropped three straight, and just last week, they canned their defensive coordinator after Maryland hung 34 points on them. Yikes. Their offense, with quarterback Ryan Browne connecting with Asaad Waseem and Xavier Townsend, plus running back Fame Ijeboi who’s already got 10 touchdowns, is actually pretty decent for a Big Ten team. But that defense, man, it’s one of the worst in college football. We’re talking 124th in scoring defense, 116th in passing, and 117th against the run. They’re giving up 32.3 points and 415.4 yards per game. It’s truly abysmal. This has all the makings of a classic trap game for Iowa, especially with a competitive Illinois team coming up next. Purdue is playing with house money, looking to play spoiler and pull off a stunner.

The Verdict: Can Iowa Avoid the Upset?

So, what’s the deal? Will Iowa keep the playoff dream alive, or will Purdue pull off the shocker? The Hawkeyes Wire crew sees it pretty clearly: This is Iowa’s game to lose. Josh Helmer says there’s just too much on the line for Iowa at home under the lights. He sees it as a total mismatch given Purdue’s defensive struggles against Iowa’s No. 3 scoring defense, predicting Iowa wins 34-13. Scout Springgate agrees, hammering home Iowa’s need to win for momentum and playoff hopes. Even though Purdue’s offense is solid and they’re facing a brand new defensive play-caller, that elite Iowa defense at Kinnick Stadium will shut them down. Springgate predicts Iowa 41, Purdue 10. Zach Hiney is blunt: Iowa *has* to win this one. While Purdue has shown some “improvement” by winning a conference game for the first time since 2023, that bar is pretty low. This ain’t their moment.

This Saturday night isn’t just another game, it’s a test of whether this Iowa team has what it takes to stare down a potential upset, maintain that killer momentum, and march towards a College Football Playoff bid. They’ll need to stay sharp because next week, a competitive Illinois team is waiting. For now, get ready for some hungry Hawkeyes to put on a show at Kinnick and keep those playoff dreams burning bright!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.