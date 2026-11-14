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Michigan’s offensive line is officially rolling out a brand new look on the West Coast, and it’s starting with a huge hit: offensive tackle Blake Frazier is out for their Week 11 showdown against Oregon. This is a massive blow, especially after he left last week’s tough loss to MSU in the second half. The official word came down in the pregame availability report, just two hours before kickoff, and it means the Wolverines are going to have to get creative up front.

Offensive Line ROCKED By Injuries

This isn’t just about Frazier being sidelined. The Wolverines could also be without right guard Brady Norton, who got banged up a week ago as well and only played 26 snaps. Norton’s status is a game-time decision, and if he can’t go, that’s two major pieces on the offensive line potentially missing or limited against a tough Oregon squad. The dude’s a consistent part of the rotation, playing 446 snaps this year, which is the fourth most of any offensive lineman on the team. He even missed that Week 7 win against Penn State, so you know this isn’t just a minor ding. Talk about a tough break for the O-line trying to get things going.

Wideouts and Tight Ends Shuffle Up

The hits keep coming on offense, with rotational wide receiver Channing Goodwin also out. Yeah, he’s only got two catches for 32 yards this season, but he’s frequently on the field, having played the third-most snaps (127) of any wideout. This just means we’ll likely see even more playing time for guys like Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson, who have been earning more snaps lately anyway. On the brighter side, though, Michigan did get some good news with tight ends Hogan Hansen and Jalen Hoffman. Both were listed as questionable all week but got removed from the report, meaning they’re good to go. Hansen missed the first two games and then got dinged up last week, playing just six snaps, but Hoffman’s been a rock, not missing any time this season.

Defensive Reinforcements (Mostly)

It’s not all bad news, though. The Wolverines caught a break on the defensive side of the ball. Edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, along with safety Rod Moore, were all listed as questionable earlier this week. But guess what? They’re all good to go, removed from the report. That’s a huge sigh of relief for that defense, especially needing to step up. The only other player missing on defense, who hasn’t been out all year, is edge Nate Marshall, who got suspended indefinitely earlier this week. That’s a bummer, but at least the other guys are back in action and ready to roll.

So, what’s it all mean? Michigan’s staring down a heck of a challenge against Oregon today, November 14, 2026. With Frazier out, Norton questionable, and Goodwin sidelined, the Wolverines’ offense is going to need some serious adjustments if they want to get past Oregon, who’s sitting at 6-3. It’s a 3:30 p.m. kick off on FS1. This one’s going to be a wild ride, and every snap, especially from that new-look offensive line, is going to matter.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.