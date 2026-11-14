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David Montgomery will not hit the field for the Houston Texans this Sunday against the Browns, a gut punch for a team that was probably holding out hope for his return. This isn’t just another missed game, folks. It’s his fourth straight absence, and frankly, that’s getting tough to watch.

Missing in Action, Again

Montgomery was listed as questionable on Friday, giving us a glimmer of hope he might make it back. But the Texans dropped the news Saturday: he’s been officially ruled out and won’t even travel with the team. That’s a pretty clear signal that this groin injury is still a major problem. Four games on the sidelines is a significant chunk of the season, and it definitely leaves a huge hole in the Texans’ backfield. You gotta wonder how long this is gonna keep him out of commission.

Depth Chart Shuffle

It’s not just Montgomery dealing with injuries, either. The Texans also announced that cornerback Jaylin Smith won’t be activated from injured reserve, still sidelined with a hamstring issue. On the bright side, linebacker Jake Hummel is finally back, getting activated from injured reserve after being out since Week 1 with his own groin injury. To round out the roster moves and fill those gaps, linebacker Chad Muma and running back Dare Ogunbowale got the call-up from the practice squad. It shows you the team is scrambling a bit to find bodies to play.

The Texans are going to have to make do without a key offensive weapon this week against the Browns. It’s a tough situation when you’re down core players, and you know every team deals with it, but it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. Hopefully, the guys stepping up from the practice squad can make an impact, and Montgomery can get back on the field sooner rather than later.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.