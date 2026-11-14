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Wales finally did it. They defeated New Zealand 35-28, shattering a 73-year hoodoo against the All Blacks and securing their first win against them since 1953. This wasn’t just a win, this was a monumental victory for a side that had lost 34 previous matches against New Zealand, overcoming odds of 20-1 with the bookmakers.

Unwavering Belief Against All Odds

Captain Dewi Lake made it clear: the team knew they could pull this off. He said they “of course did” believe, explaining that while sometimes their confidence might sound like “a passing comment for some media outlets or people at home,” it was dead serious for the squad. “It’s not for us. We work hard, we have tough conversations, not only players, but coaches and staff,” Lake stated, adding that “for it to finally come to fruition and see it on the field makes me so proud.” Head coach Tandy echoed that raw emotion, calling the win “incredible” and expressing pride for everyone representing Wales. He knows “history tells you something different” about playing the All Blacks, but his belief in this “special group of people” never wavered.

The Half-Time Spark and a Defensive Wall

Wales came out swinging, building early leads of 14-0 and 21-7 in the first half. But New Zealand, as they often do, clawed back to level the score at half-time. This is where the All Blacks usually “go away to secure victory,” as they did 12 months prior in a dominant 52-26 success. Not this time. Coach Tandy called Lake’s half-time team talk “outstanding,” and while Lake wouldn’t spill the exact words, he did hint it was a crucial “flashback to 12 months ago” and a reminder of that feeling. Wales responded with two more tries, and when New Zealand again closed the gap to within seven points, the Welsh defense locked in. What followed was a defensive effort rarely seen from Wales, featuring 346 tackles, with lock Dafydd Jenkins leading the charge with a staggering 38. Flankers Jac Morgan and James Botham weren’t far behind. Gareth Thomas, James Botham, Jac Morgan, and Dan Edwards were instrumental in holding up New Zealand over the try line three separate times, and replacement Taine Plumtree provided two vital turnovers. The sheer heart and skill shown by the players, a testament to the work of Tandy and defensive coaching duo Peter Murchie and Dan Lydiate, solidified this historic win.

This victory is massive. It’s a statement win for a group that clearly has something special going on. Coach Tandy said it best: “They are a special group of people and I can’t wait to come in every Monday to work with them.” After breaking a 73-year curse, you know this team is just getting started.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.