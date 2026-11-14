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After rolling through their first three games with historic 40-point blowouts, LSU men’s basketball is about to get a reality check. They are heading straight into the fire, literally, as they travel to Spokane to face the undefeated No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs this Saturday, November 14. This isn’t just another game; it’s being called the most telling game of the season, and for good reason.

LSU’s Undefeated, Unproven Start Hits the Road

Will Wade’s Tigers, in his second era coaching the squad, are sitting pretty at 3-0. And get this: for the first time in program history, they’ve won three straight games by 40 or more points! They absolutely crushed LSU-New Orleans, Texas Southern, and Louisiana Tech. That’s a serious stat, no doubt. But with 14 new players on the roster, everyone’s still wondering just how good this LSU team really is. These early wins, while impressive, haven’t really answered the big questions. This road trip, stepping into the big leagues against a ranked opponent, is exactly what the Tigers need to propel themselves forward. Even if they don’t snag the win, the experience itself is huge. They’ll be looking for their starters and key bench weapons to step up big time and try for that upset win No. 4.

Gonzaga’s “Kennel” Awaits, and It’s Tough to Break

Talk about a tough draw for LSU’s first real test! Gonzaga isn’t just undefeated, they are 2-0 and already have a ranked win under their belt, taking down No. 24 Purdue on November 2. They followed that up with a comfortable victory over New Mexico State. The Bulldogs play in the McCarthey Athletic Center, affectionately known as “The Kennel,” and let me tell you, that place is a fortress. Gonzaga is nearly unbeatable at home, winning an astonishing 94% of the time when they play there. The Tigers are going to have their hands full, no question about it.

This huge matchup tips off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 14, at the Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena in Spokane, Washington. You can catch all the action on the USA Network, or stream it via Fubo. This is where we find out what this LSU team is made of.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.