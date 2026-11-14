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Michigan is staring down a potential coaching change after just one season with Kyle Whittingham, a wild situation kicking off after a brutal 15-6 loss to rival Michigan State. The Wolverines are a mess, sitting at 5-6 as they head into Saturday’s brutal matchup against No. 16 Oregon. This is not what anyone signed up for in Ann Arbor.

What Went Wrong in Ann Arbor?

Man, where do you even start? This season has been pure chaos from the jump. It opened with a controversial 13-12 victory against Western Michigan, needing a Hail Mary just to scrape by. Fast forward to now, they’ve dropped that game to Michigan State, and the schedule is not letting up, with No. 4 UCLA and No. 20 Ohio State still looming. Whittingham, who brought a stellar 177-88 record from Utah, simply has not brought any stability to the field at Michigan. The cracks are showing everywhere, and they even fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Monday. A potential 5-7 season feels like a certainty right now, and that could absolutely mean Michigan makes a coaching change for the second straight season. Talk about a dumpster fire!

The Staggering Cost of a Quick Hook

So, Whittingham is 66 years old and on a five-year, $41 million contract. Guess what that comes with? A buyout close to $25 million if Michigan wants to make a move. Twenty-five million dollars just to say “see ya later” after one year. That seems “relatively easy to negotiate” according to the buzz, but that is still a huge chunk of change. What makes this even crazier is that Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is stepping down at the end of the year. So, if they pull the trigger, they’d be doing it with a lame-duck AD. Does that buy Whittingham one more year, purely because the AD situation is so wild? It’s a huge question mark hanging over the program.

The Names Circling Ann Arbor

Even with all this chaos, Michigan is still a blue-blood job in the Big Ten, and this potential opening would attract some serious candidates. Who’s on the radar?

First up, **Bob Chesney**, the 49-year-old UCLA coach. This dude is gonna be on everyone’s list, and for good reason. He’s turned UCLA around in just one season, with his Bruins rushing for over 200 yards per game and sporting a top-10 defense. Sounds familiar, right? That’s the exact formula that worked wonders during the Jim Harbaugh era. Chesney has four 10-win seasons in the last six years across Holy Cross, James Madison, and UCLA. UCLA is reportedly trying to extend him, which complicates things, but Michigan is a whole different level. This move would shake up the Big Ten, big time.

Then there’s **Jason Eck**, also 49, from New Mexico. He’s made a huge impression from his time at Idaho and New Mexico, with a 43-18 head coaching record at those schools. The Lobos are even in the College Football Playoff hunt! Remember last season when New Mexico was only down 10 points in the fourth quarter at Michigan, as a whopping 34.5-point underdog? That tells you something. Michigan hired a Group of 6 head coach back in 2011 with Brady Hoke, who went 31-20 in four seasons. Could Eck be next?

Finally, **Bryant Haines**, the 41-year-old Indiana defensive coordinator. This guy *gets* Big Ten rivalries. He won the Broyles Award in 2025 as the nation’s top assistant coach and is a native of London, Ohio, playing at Ball State. He’s built top-25 defenses at James Madison that became top-10 defenses at Indiana. Michigan would be a huge first head-coaching job for him, but the Cignetti coaching tree is definitely worth a look.

Michigan’s season is hanging by a thread, and it all comes to a head this Saturday against No. 16 Oregon. Can Whittingham somehow turn this around and save his job, or is this the unofficial farewell tour for a coach who couldn’t even make it past one full calendar year? We’ll be watching every snap of this drama unfold!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.