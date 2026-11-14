The Dolphins locked in their kicker, Zane Gonzalez, today, signing him to the active roster from the practice squad. This move was basically a necessity, given he’d already been elevated the maximum three times. If they wanted him on the field for Sunday’s game against the Colts, this was the only way to do it. And honestly, it makes sense, the dude has been money with 5-of-5 on extra points and a solid 5-of-7 on field goals for them so far.

The Quarterback Room Just Got Wild

But let’s be real, while special teams might be shored up, the real drama is happening in Miami’s quarterback room. With Malik Willis now on injured reserve, they just elevated Brady Cook from the practice squad. This means Cook is now backing up Kyle McCord, and that’s a head-scratcher. Why? Because last season, Cook started four games for the Jets, and guess what? The Jets went 0-4 in every single one of those contests. You read that right. Zero wins in four starts. That kind of stat is hard to ignore when you’re talking about a guy who just got bumped up to second string.

A Former First-Rounder Gets Another Shot

They also brought up wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a temporary basis. Remember Reagor? He was a first-round pick by the Eagles way back in 2020. It’s wild to think about, but this guy hasn’t even played in a regular season game since 2024 when he was with the Chargers. Now, he gets another shot. Is this his moment to finally make an impact, or just another temporary stop?

As the Dolphins get ready to face the Colts this Sunday, they’ve made some moves that solidify one position while raising some serious questions at others. It’s going to be interesting to see how these roster shake-ups play out on the field.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.