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The Toronto Maple Leafs are stuck with a goals-for and goals-against spread that is absolutely not a winning formula, and it’s showing up big time in their early season form. We’re talking 3.25 goals for per 60 minutes, which is only 13th in the league, and a dismal 3.49 goals against per 60, landing them 27th overall. Forget those flashy headlines about a “freefall”, this isn’t just drama, these are fundamental issues brewing in Toronto.

The Big Picture Ain’t Pretty For Toronto

Look, goals are the heart of the game, right? They dictate the emotion, the momentum, everything. And when you look at the Leafs’ full, all-situations goal numbers, it’s clear things aren’t clicking. Their 13th rank in goals for puts them in that “high end of the midrange” group, which is fine, but for a team with the offensive firepower they supposedly have, “barely above average” just ain’t gonna cut it. Then you look at their goals against, 27th in the entire NHL, hanging out with teams like Vancouver and Chicago that are just barely worse. That’s a huge problem. You can’t win consistently letting that many pucks get past you.

Even Strength Struggles Highlight Our Kraken’s Dominance

This is where the real pain for Toronto kicks in, especially when you compare it to what we’re seeing from our boys at Climate Pledge Arena. At even strength, the Leafs are scoring 2.65 goals for per 60 minutes, which is 11th in the league. That’s a decent step up from the middle-rank teams, sure. But get this: they are *well below* the heavy hitters who are all clocking 3.0 or more goals at even strength. And guess who’s on that list of heavy hitters, alongside powerhouses like Colorado, Carolina, and Tampa Bay? That’s right, our very own Seattle Kraken! We’re showing the league what true offensive capability at even strength looks like.

But wait, it gets worse for the Leafs. At even strength, their goals against is a staggering 3.11 per 60, placing them 29th in the league. Only Vancouver and Chicago are preventing them from being dead last. Think about that for a second. Your defense at even strength is almost the worst in the league. That’s not just a leak, that’s a damn geyser!

Special Teams Are A Mixed Bag, But They Won The Games?

Now, it’s not all doom and gloom for Toronto. Their special teams are actually pretty solid on paper. On the power play, they’re sixth in the NHL with 11.13 goals for per 60 minutes, way above the league average of 8.29. They’re only allowing about an average of 0.7 goals against while on the power play, too. Their penalty kill is also strong, ranking eighth in the league with 5.63 goals against, compared to the league average of 8.5. They do have 0.5 goals for on the penalty kill, which is slightly below average. So, yeah, their special teams look very good when you just measure them by goals. But the source suggests there might be more to that story than just the raw numbers imply. It’s hard to reconcile these good special teams numbers with such a poor overall goals-against performance.

Ultimately, the article concludes with a blunt statement: “They won the games.” This implies that despite these underlying issues, the Leafs have found ways to grind out wins. But for how long can that last when your even-strength defense is 29th in the league? Meanwhile, here in the Emerald City, we’re watching our Kraken fight hard, even in tough matchups like the recent 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. We know what it takes to be a heavy hitter, and the Leafs have some serious work to do if they want to get there.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pension Plan Puppets.