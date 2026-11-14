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Three quarterbacks are making their first career starts this Sunday, and that’s just the beginning of the shakeup under center for Week 10. Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, and Kyle McCord are all getting their shot, but that’s not even half the story.

QB Carousel Keeps Spinning

Week 10 is officially here, and the quarterback position is dominating the NFL chatter, with ripple effects from the trade deadline absolutely blowing up across the league. Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota, but this time he is playing for the other side after that deadline trade. Talk about a full-circle moment! And over in Baltimore, Jacoby Brissett just got dealt to help the Ravens after they lost Lamar Jackson. It is clear the trade deadline’s aftermath is hitting hard, making picks for Week 10 a whole new ballgame.

Upset Brewing in Cincinnati?

But if you want to talk about real high stakes, look no further than the Pittsburgh Steelers clashing with the Cincinnati Bengals. On one hand, you have a Bengals offense that has been on an absolute tear, averaging over 35 points per game during their four-game winning streak. Joe Burrow? He has been playing at an MVP level, slinging 18 total touchdowns with a 132.0 passer rating over that same stretch. The dude is a bulldozer, right?

Hold up a second though. Who exactly have they been running over? Their winning streak came against the Dolphins, a Lamar-less Ravens, the Titans, and the Falcons. Not exactly a murderers’ row, if we are being honest. And don’t forget, the Steelers already handed these Bengals a loss back in Week 3.

Pittsburgh’s defense is seriously legit, ready to throw a wrench into Cincy’s plans. They are tied for the fifth-lowest yards-per-play at 5.0, tied for the fourth-lowest points-per-game allowed at 18.0, and they hold opposing QBs to an 83.3 passer rating, tied for eighth-lowest in the league. Plus, Cincy’s D is giving up 5.0 yards per rush, the most in the league, which is perfect for Jaylen Warren to keep his breakout season rolling. This guy is for real.

And here is the kicker: the schedule gods did the Bengals dirty this week. They are coming off an international game in Madrid last week, while the Steelers are fresh off their bye. That is a massive rest discrepancy right there! You are telling me that won’t make a difference? This whole thing is screaming upset, folks. The smart money is on the Steelers, 27-24, taking that +3.5.

The Week 10 slate has a ton of other action, like the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the New Orleans Saints. But for now, you just know that the fallout from all these QB changes and crazy schedule quirks is going to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.