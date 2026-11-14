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Will Joseph delivered an absolute masterclass in England’s commanding 78-15 victory over Japan, not only leading the charge but carving his name into the record books. He punched in an incredible five tries, equaling a national record, marking a sensational return to the Test game after a four-year absence. This was a dominant display that sets a serious tone as England now eyes a showdown with New Zealand next weekend.

From Hardship to History: Joseph’s Incredible Journey

Can we talk about Will Joseph for a second? This guy was a late replacement debutant against Australia four years ago, a teenager with a bright future. Then life threw everything at him. His boyhood club, London Irish, went bust. He had an underwhelming spell at Harlequins. And then, he endured the unimaginable: the loss of hearing in his left ear due to an auto-immune reaction. Seriously, what a comeback story! But his superb early season form for Gloucester clearly screamed ‘international picture’, and he absolutely seized the moment. He wasn’t just fast; he showed incredible work-rate and intelligence out there. Scoring five tries in a single match for England is legendary status, putting him alongside names like Douglas Lambert, Rory Underwood, Josh Lewsey, and Henry Arundell. What a performance after everything he’s been through.

England’s Avalanche and the Scramble for Spots

Japan was absolutely outmatched, plain and simple. They just couldn’t get their signature ball movement or quickfire rucks going against England’s relentless attack, which has been their bread and butter against major powers before. England was already up 32-3 within 20 minutes, so the outcome was never really in doubt. That meant the real drama shifted to individual players trying to impress. Max Ojomoh, who hadn’t played since a killer performance against Argentina a year ago, was sharp and smart in midfield, bursting through space to set up Joseph’s second try and creating a perfect corridor for his acrobatic fourth. Henry Pollock, in only his second start, carried the ball gamely, but didn’t have the impact we’ve seen from him off the bench. Replacement Greg Fisilau, though, made a statement with a couple of wince-inducing hits and a burrowing try that definitely adds some intrigue to the back-row situation. George Ford stitched England’s backline together neatly enough, but missing a bunch of those early conversions won’t exactly boost his chances of locking down the number 10 shirt permanently. Oh, and Northampton scrum-half Archie McParland got his debut off the bench, which is always cool to see.

Now, the real test is coming. England has a massive challenge awaiting them next Saturday when they face an All Blacks side that’s not happy after a tough loss to Wales. With a host of front-line names expected to return, this team will need every ounce of that passion and precision as they prepare for a true test.

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Originally reported by BBC Sport.