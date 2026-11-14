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Klint Kubiak, the coach who helped our beloved Seahawks win the Super Bowl last year, is staring down the Emerald City defense he bolted from. Our Hawks roll into Las Vegas this Sunday for a Week 10 clash against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:05 pm Pacific. We’re talking about the guy who announced he was taking the Raiders job *literally before leaving the field* after our Super Bowl win. Yeah, that Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak’s Betrayal Tour Hits Vegas

This game has a personal edge for us 12s. Kubiak, now the Raiders’ head coach, is going up against his former head coach and the very stout defense he saw in practice every single week. Can you believe it? He helped us achieve the ultimate glory, then turned right around and joined a division rival, announcing his departure the moment the confetti stopped falling. It’s a storyline that makes this Raiders vs. Seahawks matchup a must-watch, especially for us. We know what he saw in practice, and now he has to face it head-on.

Rookie QB vs. The Hawks’ Stout D

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the Raiders are also debuting their top pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as a starter. Mendoza is getting thrown right into the fire after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota this week. A rookie QB making his first start against *our* defense, a defense that Kubiak himself knows intimately? That’s a recipe for some serious pressure. We’re talking about a unit he helped build, a unit he prepped against. Let’s see how well he prepared his *new* team for it. This isn’t exactly a soft landing for Mendoza, is it?

Catch the Game, Seattle

For those of us in the Pacific Northwest and extending down through Nevada, you can catch all the action live on CBS. Unfortunately, if you’re a Seahawks fan trapped in California, you might be out of luck. The broadcast will be shut out there due to other territorial games, with the Rams game getting SoCal and the 49ers on FOX in NoCal. So make sure you’re in our viewing area to cheer on the Hawks and see Kubiak face the music!

This game isn’t just about a Week 10 win, it’s about making a statement. It’s about showing Klint Kubiak exactly what he left behind, and what kind of defense he thought he could scheme against after bolting. It’s about seeing our guys put pressure on a rookie QB. Get ready, 12s, this Sunday promises to be intense. Let’s show them why you don’t mess with the Emerald City!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.