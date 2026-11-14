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Mitchell Robinson is finally turning things around for the Boston Celtics this season, a massive shift after what was a seriously rough start to the 2026-27 NBA regular season. Seriously, if you were watching, you saw it.

The Summer Steal That Went South, Then Right

Remember all that hype? Boston thought they pulled off the steal of the offseason by signing Robinson away from the New York Knicks over the summer. Everyone was buzzing! But then the season tipped off, and it was… well, it was a *rough* beginning for Mitch Rob. It got so rocky that even the “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast hosts, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took time on a recent episode to break down what was going on and why things looked so different.

Who’s Stealing Whose Thunder Now?

While Robinson was trying to find his footing, a vet forward on the team actually ended up stealing a lot of his initial thunder with surprisingly good play. But don’t sleep on Robinson now. He’s officially begun to show some serious signs of becoming the player Boston was banking on when they brought him in. That championship center is starting to look like the guy they hoped they’d be signing all along.

The conversation is out there: Robinson is getting back to form, and it’s exactly what the Celtics needed.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.