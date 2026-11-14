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The Atlanta Braves dropped a three-year, $35 million deal on former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips this Thursday, making a huge splash in the offseason. This wasn’t some quiet signing, either. ESPN’s Jeff Passan called it the “Biggest deal of the winter so far,” and honestly, it’s hard to argue. Atlanta’s already got one of the best bullpens in baseball, so adding a proven, high-leverage arm like Phillips just ramps things up another notch.

Phillips Is In, But The Story Doesn’t End There

For a team whose starting pitchers have been struggling to stay healthy the past couple of seasons, prioritizing pitching depth, especially in the bullpen, makes total sense. Their bullpen has consistently stepped up to close out games, and Phillips brings that immediate impact. But here’s the kicker: with Phillips now on board, everyone was speculating that veteran closer Raisel Iglesias wouldn’t be returning. Like, why would you need him now, right?

Well, hold up. MLB reporter Francys Romero just dropped a report that says the Braves are *still* interested in bringing Iglesias back! The 36-year-old right-hander, who just put up a solid 2.55 ERA with 34 saves last season, is drawing interest from multiple teams, including Atlanta and the Detroit Tigers. Remember, Atlanta brought him back last offseason on a one-year, $16 million contract, and he absolutely delivered. He completed a four-year, $58 million contract before that, making $16 million in each of his last three seasons. This dude knows how to perform for Atlanta, and he’s enjoyed his time there, which could totally play into their hands.

An Unstoppable Bullpen in the Making?

Imagine this: if the Braves can actually get Iglesias back on a deal similar to his last one, pairing him with Phillips would make their bullpen one of the most formidable units in all of baseball. Think about it. Another proven late-inning option, a true shut-down duo. Plus, it could potentially allow Didier Fuentes to move back into the starting rotation, shoring up that other priority for Atlanta. It’s clear the Braves aren’t messing around this offseason. They know improving their pitching staff is absolutely essential, and they’re not wasting a second. If they can get the price right with Iglesias, their already talented bullpen could go from great to legendary.

So, the Braves have made their first big move, but the real question is whether they can pull off the surprise return of Raisel Iglesias. Keep an eye on those headlines, because if they do, the rest of the league needs to be ready.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.