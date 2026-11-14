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The defending AFC Champion New England Patriots are heading to Munich, Germany, for a Week 10 showdown against the Detroit Lions, but it’s not just the international travel that’s raising eyebrows. Their young QB, Drake Maye, has already surpassed his entire turnover total from last season in just nine games, and it’s making life tough for a squad that’s been seriously up and down this year.

The Defending Champs Are Playing Jekyll and Hyde Football

This isn’t the same dominant Patriots team we saw last year. Through nine games, they’ve been straight-up Jekyll and Hyde. They looked like they were hitting their stride with wins against the Bills, Raiders, and Jets. But since then? They’ve dropped two of their last three games, and it’s got to be concerning for a defending AFC Champ. They’re struggling against the league’s best passers, even with a defense that typically looks great against mid-tier teams. Turns out, those heavy disguises and spinning coverages that work sometimes just get exposed by elite QBs. The inconsistency against upper-echelon teams outside their division is a real issue.

Maye’s Turnover Regression Is Alarming

Remember last year? Drake Maye was just six voting points shy of being the league’s MVP, throwing for 31 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions. This season? It’s been a wild ride week to week. He’s already blown past that 8-turnover mark in just nine games. While he still looked good *outside* of those interceptions last week, especially fighting for his life against pressure packages like the Packers threw at him, you can’t ignore the mistakes. A big part of the problem, according to Taylor Kyles of Pats Pulpit, is a relatively lackluster supporting cast and an offensive line that’s been absolutely decimated by injuries. That makes *any* quarterback’s job incredibly tough, right? Cleaning up those poor decisions and throws is key for him to return to his more recent form.

Defensive Woes Set Up Lions For Success

It’s not just Maye, though. The Patriots’ defense, while physical, is getting hurt by coverage busts. It’s frustrating because they definitely have the players to perform better. The coaching staff might need to simplify things a bit, put guys in better positions to succeed. This week against the Lions, who are finally playing after an 11-day break, that could be a huge problem. Detroit’s offensive weapons, like Amon-Ra St. Brown, are exactly the kind of talent that could feast on those coverage issues in Munich. This international game isn’t just a trip, it’s a huge test for a team trying to prove they still belong at the top of the AFC. Can the coaching staff do a better job putting players in better positions to succeed? That’s the question.

For the Patriots, this Week 10 clash in Germany isn’t just another game. It’s a chance to stop the bleeding, get Maye back to his MVP-adjacent form, and show they’re still the defending AFC Champions everyone feared. Can they clean up the turnovers and the defensive breakdowns? We’ll find out Sunday morning. You know Detroit is coming in hungry, especially after that long break.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pride of Detroit.