Get ready for a deep historical dive, baseball fans, because Pinstripe Alley is launching a brand new “Yankees Birthday Series” for every single day of 2026. This isn’t just a quick look back, it is an entire year dedicated to the figures who shaped the Yankees.

A Full Year of Yankees Legends and More

Starting January 1, 2026, Pinstripe Alley will dedicate each day to discussing a Yankees figure whose birthday falls on that specific date. Think about that for a second: 365 days, 365 different Yankees figures. That’s a serious commitment to baseball history. It means some days you’re gonna get a deep dive on a legendary star everyone knows, and other days, they’ll pull out names that only the most hardcore fans might remember. That mix of the famous and the less-known is exactly what makes a project like this so cool. It just adds to the challenge and the interest of it all.

Out With the Old, In With the Historical Gold

This new daily project from Pinstripe Alley is stepping in to fill some big shoes. For the past three years, the site was all about celebrating the 25th anniversary of that incredible 1998-2000 Yankees dynasty. They ran a day-by-day diary, covering all the regular season and playoff action for those championship teams. That epic three-year run just wrapped up this past October, so it’s time for something new to keep us digging into the past. This “Yankees Birthday Series” sounds like the perfect follow-up to keep the historical deep dives coming.

So, what’s next? Mark your calendars for January 1, 2026. That’s when this wild 365-day journey through Yankees history officially kicks off with Charlie Devens. It’s gonna be a year-long celebration of baseball history, and honestly, we can’t wait to see who pops up on our birthday list!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.