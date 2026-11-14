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Jack O’Dowd, that catching prospect for the Rockies, just officially got named the Arizona Fall League’s Breakout Player of the Year. Seriously, this dude came out of nowhere, and the numbers he put up? Wild, absolutely wild.

O’Dowd Led the League in Power Numbers, No Joke

You gotta look at the stats to believe it. O’Dowd didn’t just have a good fall, he LED THE LEAGUE in a bunch of crucial categories. He blasted eight doubles, ripped six home runs, and stacked up a ridiculous 14 extra-base hits. Think about that for a minute. On top of that, he was third in the AFL for total bases with 50, and also third in RBI with 21. His .641 slugging percentage put him fourth in the league, and he even snagged eighth in total hits with 24. This isn’t just a flash in the pan, this is a dude who absolutely tore up the league from top to bottom.

Home Run Derby Fun and a Past You Won’t Believe

It wasn’t just his overall performance, either. O’Dowd grabbed the Week 3 NFP Hitter of the Week award, where he mashed three homers and led the league in total bases, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. He even made the National League Fall Stars roster. And get this: he participated in the AFL Home Run Derby! He crushed 15 dingers and made it all the way to the semifinal round. When he talked about it, he said, “The Home Run Derby was a ton of fun. It was a great experience. I’m very grateful I got to do that, and just the whole All-Star experience, too. They make it really cool for us. And getting to meet so many different guys is one of the best parts, for sure.” What a great attitude, right?

And here’s the kicker, the part that makes this “Breakout Player of the Year” award even more insane: Jack O’Dowd was an undrafted free agent. UNDRAFTED. He spent 2025 playing for the Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer Independent League before finishing up with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats. From independent ball to dominating the AFL and getting named the Breakout Player of the Year? That’s a story you just don’t hear every day.

So, what’s next for this guy? With those kinds of numbers and that kind of award in the Arizona Fall League, O’Dowd has absolutely put himself on the radar. The Rockies have to be stoked to see what he brings to the table heading into the next season. Keep an eye on this kid, because he’s proven he can hit, and he’s hungry.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.