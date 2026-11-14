Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a tough offensive year with the New York Yankees, but that isn’t stopping a full-court press from his agents at Roc Nation Sports. They’re out there “selling him” to teams as an “all-around force who not only produces offensively, but also offers defensive versatility and elite base-running skills,” according to a report from The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal. Seriously, imagine having a down year and *still* being this coveted.

The Pitch: Versatility and Future Upside

It’s clear Chisholm’s value isn’t just tied to his bat from last season. His agents are leaning hard into his wide range of skills, painting a picture of a player who can do it all, even if his 2026 slash line of .231/.312/.399 with 19 homers and 41 stolen bases in 137 games doesn’t scream “superstar.” He had set a wild expectation for himself, aiming for a 50-50 season, trying to join Shohei Ohtani in that exclusive club. It didn’t happen, obviously, and his 98 wRC+ was his second-worst in seasons with at least 120 games played. Ouch. But here’s the kicker: the report notes he might snag a short-term deal, giving him a chance to tear it up in 2027 and boost his value while he’s still young. That’s a smart play.

Why Teams Are Still Swarming

Despite the struggles at the plate, teams are absolutely lining up. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network reports at least 11 teams have already shown interest in Chisholm! Why? Many see him as a super-utility guy, someone who can plug in at second base, third base, and all three outfield spots. That kind of versatility is gold in today’s game. Chisholm himself is reportedly “open to any and all” and starts meeting with teams next week.

The Yankees made a move that actually helps him here, believe it or not. They didn’t extend a qualifying offer, which would have guaranteed him $23.15 million if he accepted. This means any team that signs him won’t have to give up a draft pick, making him even more attractive. And let’s not forget his overall impact, even with the offensive dip. He still finished 22nd out of 65 qualified AL position players in fWAR, thanks in large part to his defense and baserunning. His 10.3 defensive rating ranked 17th among all qualified MLB players, and he was even ahead of every AL second baseman in fWAR except Chase Meidroth of the Chicago White Sox. Plus, he’s a young gun, turning 29 on February 1, making him the youngest free agent in Bleacher Report’s top 50 rankings excluding NPB players. That combination of youth, defensive prowess, and speed, despite the up and down bat, gives him a huge advantage as he heads into this offseason.

This whole free agency saga for Jazz Chisholm Jr. is about to get wild, with meetings set to start next week. It’s clear that while the bat might have been quiet last season, the talent and versatility are screaming loud enough for a whole lot of teams to listen.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.