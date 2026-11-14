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Jeremiah Smith now stands alone at the top of the Big Ten receiving yards list with a staggering 3,798 career yards, utterly shattering a 23-year-old record that absolutely no one had even sniffed. That 22-yard reception against Northwestern? Pure history, made on Saturday when the Ohio State star pulled it down.

The Play That Rewrote History

Seriously, this record stood for 23 years. John Standeford, a Purdue receiver, set it way back in 2003 with 3,788 career yards, and for two decades it felt untouchable. But Smith? He doesn’t care about untouchable. Late in the first quarter, freshman quarterback Luke Fahey found Smith wide open over the middle for a 22-yard gain, and that was it. The record was gone. Smith is putting up numbers we haven’t seen in generations.

An Unstoppable Résumé

And get this, that 3,798 receiving yards isn’t the only record Smith owns. The dude’s got a collection of them at every level:

NCAA Freshman receiving yards: 1,315

NCAA Freshman receiving touchdowns: 15

Big Ten Career receptions: 232

Big Ten Career receiving touchdowns: 41

Ohio State Most 100-yard games: 16

Ohio State Single-game receiving touchdowns: 4

Seriously, this guy is a walking highlight reel.

Heisman Hype Is Real

The big question now, with at least two more games left in his ridiculous career, is whether he can cap it all off with the Heisman Trophy. An injury to Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has blown the door wide open for Smith to make a serious push for the award. If he keeps putting up these insane numbers in the final three weeks, you’re going to hear his name called in New York. FanDuel Sportsbook already has him as the favorite at +150. Darian Mensah at +340 and C.J. Carr at +370 are the only other players even close to this Buckeyes superstar. Even if an injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin makes things tough, Smith’s legacy is locked in. He’s set the bar so high, good luck to anyone trying to chase him down.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.