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The UIL Texas high school football playoffs are absolutely electric right now, with Houston-area teams battling it out in the area round. We’re talking about high stakes, folks, with some serious contenders still rocking perfect records as Friday and Saturday kick off.

Class 6A Is Bringing the Heat

In Class 6A Division I Region II, you’ve got two 10-1 squads going head to head as The Woodlands takes on Klein at 7 p.m. Friday at Thorne Stadium. That’s a can’t-miss matchup! Then Aldine Davis, sitting at 9-2, is up against Cypress Lakes, also 9-2, 7 p.m. Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium. Over in Region III, North Shore, at a stellar 10-1, is battling Pearland, who are also 10-1, 7 p.m. Friday at La Porte Bulldog Stadium. And get this: Katy is STILL undefeated at 11-0, facing Hutto (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium. Can anyone stop them?

The Undefeated Keep Rolling

Katy isn’t the only team crushing it. In Class 6A Division II Region III, Ridge Point is also an incredible 11-0. They’re looking to extend that perfect season against Fulshear (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium. Meanwhile, Westfield, a 9-2 team, is set to face Cypress Falls (10-1) 2 p.m. Saturday at Tomball ISD Stadium. Remember Westfield edge rusher Jordin Jones who just sacked Willis quarterback Parker Stephenson? Yeah, this team is ready.

Playoff Grind Across All Classes

It’s not just 6A bringing the intensity. In Class 5A Division II Region III, Montgomery is holding onto an 11-0 record. They’re waiting on a time and date to face Pflugerville / Tomas, but you know they’re coming in hot. Also, Columbus is sitting pretty at 11-0 in Class 3A Division I Region III, going against Palestine Westwood 7 p.m. Thursday at Bryan ISD Green Stadium. Talk about championship form! Every game from here on out is do-or-die. These teams are leaving it all on the field, and it’s going to be a wild weekend of football.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.