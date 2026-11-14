Edmonton Oilers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Connor McDavid is raving about a new name in Edmonton, and you better believe it’s for a good reason. Devon Levi, the 24-year-old goalie scooped up from the Buffalo Sabres in July, has thrown down an incredible 8-1-0 record in his first nine starts this 2026-27 NHL season. This kid has quickly established himself as the Oilers’ starting netminder, and the captain himself is taking notice.

“Confident Kid” Lighting Up the League

McDavid didn’t hold back when talking to reporters, calling Levi “a confident kid, honestly.” He added that Levi is a “great kid, happy kid. Loves playing, loves going out there and doing what he does,” and even went so far as to say, “it’s been fun to watch, honestly. He’s been elite.” That’s not small praise from the best player in the game.

The Oilers captain also highlighted how Levi handles the immense pressure that comes with his new role. McDavid said, “He’s great. He handles it all really, really well.” It’s clear the young netminder is dedicated, with McDavid noting, “Someone who takes really, really good care of himself and wants to be at his best every single night and every day. Even in practice, I see it. He’s been really, really impressive.”

The Patience That Sets Him Apart

When it comes to Levi’s on-ice game, McDavid believes his patience is the biggest strength, something that really sets him apart from other goaltenders. Look, he’s “not the biggest guy in the world,” but he relies on “his reflexes” and “extreme athleticism” to compete against NHL shooters.

McDavid specifically called out Levi’s calm approach during breakaways and shootouts, saying, “You see him in the shootout or breakaways and stuff like that, how patient he is.” He further explained, “I think that’s the biggest thing when I shoot on him. He’s just so patient and trusts his instincts and trusts his athleticism to get it done, and more times than not, it does.” That patience means Levi isn’t committing early. He waits for the shooter to make their move, relying on those quick reactions. This strategy, combined with his natural ability, has helped him post a 2.75 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage so far.

Levi’s performances have clearly given Edmonton some serious confidence between the pipes. He even snagged consecutive wins against Vancouver and the New York Rangers right after returning from a lower-body injury. With McDavid leading an explosive offense and the Oilers off to a 14-3-3 start, having this kind of reliable goaltending could make them an absolute nightmare for opponents. Levi’s early season suggests he’s more than ready for the responsibility.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.