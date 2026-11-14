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Kyler Murray, the Vikings’ 29-year-old quarterback, is still “a couple of weeks away” from hitting the field again, nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain. But that news, dropped by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday, feels a whole lot less urgent now that the Vikings pulled off a trade for Kirk Cousins, bringing him over from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyler’s Road Back

Pelissero’s report pins Murray, who is 29, at “a couple of weeks away” from returning from that Grade 2 hamstring strain. The rumor mill, sparked by Pelissero himself, suggests he might be looking at their Week 12 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons for his return. That’s still a bit down the road, giving us some time to see how this whole QB situation shakes out.

Cousins Lands in Minnesota

The Vikings weren’t messing around, though. They gave up a third-round draft pick to grab Kirk Cousins from the Raiders, and suddenly, Murray’s sideline stint doesn’t feel like a five-alarm fire for the team. If Cousins can’t go, or if they need another arm, it’s Carson Wentz who’s holding down the backup spot while Murray recovers. It’s a wild twist that really changes the feel of Murray’s extended absence.

So, with Murray on the mend and targeting that Week 12 matchup against the Falcons, the Vikings have bought themselves some serious breathing room thanks to the new guy under center. It’s definitely going to be interesting to see how this plays out for them in the coming weeks.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.